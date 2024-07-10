OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Iceland

Note: High or moderately high’ corresponds to the aggregation of response options 6-10 to the question “On a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is not at all and 10 is completely, how much do you trust the national government?”; neutral to option 5 and “low or no” to response options 0-4. The shares with high or moderately high trust in government among people who are “male” and “50 or older” are identical to the shares among people who are “female” and “between 18-29 years old” respectively, and therefore do not appear in the figure.