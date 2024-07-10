OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Slovak Republic

In all the considered measures, Slovaks’ satisfaction with day-to-day interactions with public institutions is below the OECD average.

Around one fourth of Slovaks (26%) are satisfied with the healthcare system they used, compared to 52% on average across OECD countries. 54% are satisfied with the administrative services they used, an important driver of trust in the civil service, compared to a 66% OECD average.

People in the Slovak Republic find it less likely than the OECD average that their application for government benefits would be treated fairly: 36% of people in the Slovak Republic find this likely, compared to the OECD average of 52%.

An almost identical share of people in the Slovak Republic (39%) compared to the OECD average (41%) find it likely that they will have the opportunity to voice their opinion on a decision that affects their local community.