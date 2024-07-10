OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: United Kingdom

The United Kingdom performs worse than the OECD average in all measures of decision-making on complex policy issues. Moreover, in the UK and across the OECD, a lower share of people have positive perceptions regarding decision-making on complex policy issues than regarding day-to-day interactions with public institutions.

Almost half of people in the UK (47%) find it likely that government would be ready to protect lives in case of a national emergency, compared to 53% on average across OECD countries.

Only one in five in the UK (20%) thinks that parliament balances interest of different population groups and regions, compared to 36% of people on average across OECD countries. Only one in four in the UK (25%) thinks the government balances interests of current and future generations.

Perceptions of government integrity are low in most countries: Only 18% of people in the UK find it likely that politicians would refuse a private sector job in return for political favours, compared to 31% of people on average across the OECD.