OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Costa Rica

Costa Rica performs similar to the OECD average on many measures of decision-making on complex policy issues. However, in Costa Rica and across the OECD, a lower share of people has positive perceptions regarding complex decision-making than about day-to-day interactions with public institutions.

A majority of Costa Ricans (55%) are confident that Costa Rica will succeed in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the next 10 years, a share that is 13 percentage points higher than the average across OECD countries (42%).

Slightly less than half in Costa Rica (47%) believe the government adequately balances the interests of current and future generations, a share that is 10 percentage points higher than the average across OECD countries (37%).

In contrast, only 31% of people in Costa Rica find it likely that parliament adequately balances the needs of different regions and groups in society, compared to 36% on average across OECD countries.