OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: France

People in France who feel that the current political system does not let people like them have a say tend to trust the national government 53 percentage points less than those who feel they have political voice. This trust gap is larger than the average 47 percentage points gap across OECD countries.

Similarly, at 36 percentage points, the trust gap between those who (would have) voted for the current government and those who did not is larger in France than the OECD average (27 percentage points)

Men in France on average are more likely to have high or moderately high trust in the national government (41%) than women do (29%). At 12 percentage points, the French gender trust gap of is larger than the 7 percentage point average gender trust gap across OECD countries.