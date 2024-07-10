OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Canada

Note: ‘High or moderately high’ corresponds to the aggregation of response options 6-10 to the question “On a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is not at all and 10 is completely, how much do you trust [institution]?”; neutral to option 5 and “low or no” to response options 0-4. In Canada, the question about trust in the regional government concerned trust in either the provincial or territorial government, depending on the place of residence of the respondent; the questions about the national civil service and government to the federal civil service and government, respectively.