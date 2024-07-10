The OECD Trust Survey explores people’s perceptions of different public institutions in their country and the degree to which they trust their government. These perceptions range from day-to-day interactions with public institutions to decision making on complex policy issues. Initiated in 2021, the Trust Survey was carried out in 30 OECD countries in October and November 2023, with results representative of their respective adult populations.
OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Canada
Trust in public institutions
In 2023, 49% of Canadians reported high or moderately high trust in the federal government, above the OECD average of 39%.
This number represents an increase by 4 percentage points since 2021.
Similarly to most OECD countries, Canadians place more trust in the police (67%), other people (66%), and courts and the judicial system (62%) than in the federal government (49%). Around half of the population reports high or moderately high trust in local government (54%), the federal civil service (54%) and news media (50%). Political parties (34%) and international organisations (46%) are the least trusted institutions in Canada.
Canadians who feel that the current political system does not let people like them have a say tend to trust the federal government 58 percentage points less than those who feel they have political voice. This trust gap is larger than the 47 percentage points gap on average across OECD countries.
Men in Canada on average are more likely to have high or moderately high trust in the federal government (53%) than women do (44%), slightly above the 7 percentage point average gender trust gap across OECD countries; although both men and women in Canada tend to trust the federal government more than the average across OECD countries.
The Canadian trust gaps between older and younger people and between those with and without financial concerns are below the OECD average, while the trust gap between people with lower and higher educational attainment is above the OECD average.
Perceptions of the public governance drivers of trust
Perceptions of day-to-day interactions with public institutions
For almost all the considered measures, Canadians’ satisfaction with day-to-day interactions with public institutions is above the OECD average.
A large majority of Canadians (68%) with recent experience with the education system are satisfied with it, compared to 57% on average across the OECD. Moreover,69% are satisfied with the administrative services they used, an important driver of trust in the civil service, compared to a 66% OECD average. In contrast, 49% of Canadians with recent experience with the healthcare system are satisfied with it, below the OECD average of 52%.
People in Canada find it more likely than the OECD average that their application for government benefits would be treated fairly: 62% of people in Canada find this likely, compared to the OECD average of 52%.
Perceptions of the integrity of public employees are low in most countries: only 41% of Canadians expect that public employees would refuse bribes to speed up service access, although still higher than the OECD average of 36%.
Perceptions of decision making on complex policy issues
Canada performs better than the OECD average in almost all measures of decision-making on complex policy issues, such as regulating new technologies and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. However, in Canada and across the OECD, a lower share of people have positive perceptions regarding complex decision-making than regarding day-to-day interactions with public institutions.
A majority of Canadians (57%) find it likely that the government would be ready to protect lives in case of a major emergency, compared to 53% on average across OECD countries.
Around half of people in Canada (46%) expect that the federal parliament balances the needs of different groups in a society, a share that is 10 percentage points higher than the average across OECD countries (36%).
Four in ten Canadians (40%) believe that the political system allows people like them to have a say in what government does. This important driver of trust in the national government is 10 percentage points higher than on average across OECD countries (30%).
Perceptions of government integrity are low in most countries: Only 24% of people in Canada find it likely that government would refuse a corporation’s demand that could be harmful to society as a whole, which is lower than the average across OECD countries (30%).
This work is published under the responsibility of the Secretary-General of the OECD. The opinions expressed and arguments employed herein do not necessarily reflect the official views of the Member countries of the OECD.
This document, as well as any data and map included herein, are without prejudice to the status of or sovereignty over any territory, to the delimitation of international frontiers and boundaries and to the name of any territory, city or area.
