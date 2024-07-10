OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Finland

Finnish people who feel that the current political system does not let people like them have a say tend to trust the national government 38 percentage points less than those who feel they have political voice. This trust gap is smaller than the average 47 percentage points gap across OECD countries.

Men in Finland on average are more likely to have high or moderately high trust in the national government (51%) than women do (43%). The Finnish gender trust gap is thus slightly above the 7 percentage point average gender trust gap across OECD countries.