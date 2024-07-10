OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Luxembourg

Luxembourg performs better than the OECD average on many measures of decision-making on complex policy issues. However, in Luxembourg and across the OECD, a lower share of people have positive perceptions regarding complex decision-making than regarding day-to-day interactions with public institutions.

A large majority of people in Luxembourg (61%) find it more likely than the OECD average that the government would be ready to protect lives in case of a large-scale emergency, compared to 53% on average across OECD countries.

Around half of people in Luxembourg (49%) expect that government takes decisions based on best available evidence, a share that is 8 percentage points higher than the average across OECD countries (41%).

In contrast, only 29% of people in Luxembourg find it likely that government would refuse a corporation’s demand that could be harmful to society as a whole, slightly lower than the OECD average of 30%.