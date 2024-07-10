OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: New Zealand

For almost all of the considered measures, New Zealanders’ satisfaction with day-to-day interactions with public institutions is above the OECD average.

For example, 70% are satisfied with the administrative services they used. This important driver of trust in the civil service is 4 percentage points above the OECD average (66%). However, only slightly more than half of people in New Zealand (55%) with recent experience with the education system are satisfied with it, compared to 57% on average across the OECD; and the gap in satisfaction with the healthcare system among recent users between New Zealand and the OECD average is even larger.

In New Zealand, people are more likely than the OECD average to believe that information on administrative procedures is easy to find: 76% of people in New Zealand find this likely, compared to the OECD average of 67%.