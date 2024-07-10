OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Portugal

The OECD Trust Survey explores people’s perceptions of different public institutions in their country and the degree to which they trust their government. These perceptions range from day-to-day interactions with public institutions to decision making on complex policy issues. Initiated in 2021, the Trust Survey was carried out in 30 OECD countries in October and November 2023, with results representative of their respective adult populations. It is worth noting that the survey was conducted during a significant political crisis in Portugal that led to the calling of national and regional elections, which may be linked to the decrease in trust observed in the entire political system in the country and reflected in certain survey results.