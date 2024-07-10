OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Colombia

Colombians who feel that the current political system does not let people like them have a say tend to trust the national government 40 percentage points less than those who feel they have political voice. This trust gap is smaller than the 47 percentage points gap on average across OECD countries.

Men in Colombia on average are more likely to have high or moderately high trust in the national government (37%) than women do (27%). The Colombian gender trust gap is thus larger than the 7 percentage point average gender trust gap across OECD countries.