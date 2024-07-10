OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Norway

Norway performs similar to the OECD average in almost all measures of decision making on complex policy issues. However, in Norway and across the OECD, a lower share of people has positive perceptions regarding complex decision-making than regarding day-to-day interactions with public institutions.

A large majority of Norwegians (59%) are confident that government would be ready to protect lives in case of a national emergency, compared to 53% on average across OECD countries.

Perceptions of government integrity are low in most countries: Nearly four in ten (39%) Norwegians expect that government would refuse requests from corporations that harm public interest, a share that is 9 percentage points higher than the average across OECD countries (30%).

Norwegians find it slightly more likely than the OECD average that the government uses the best available evidence in decision-making: 44% of people in Norway thinks it likely, compared to 41% in OECD.

About one third (35%) of Norwegians believe that the political system allows people like them to have a say in what government does. This important driver of trust in the national government is 5 percentage points higher than the average across OECD countries (30%).