OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Latvia

Latvia performs worse than the OECD average in all measures of decision-making on complex policy issues. Moreover, in Latvia and across the OECD, a lower share of people has positive perceptions regarding complex decision-making than regarding day-to-day interactions with public institutions.

Slightly more than one-third of Latvians (35%) find it likely that the government would be ready to protect lives in case of a large-scale emergency, compared to 53% on average across OECD countries.

Perceptions of government integrity are low in most countries: More than one-fourth of Latvians (28%) expect politicians would refuse to render a political favour in return for a well-paid private sector job, a share that is only slightly lower than the average across OECD countries (31%).

Around one-fifth (21%) of people in Latvia find it likely that government adequately balances the interests of current and future generations, a share that is 16 percentage points lower than the OECD average of 37%.