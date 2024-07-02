Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Trade

Trade remains an important driver of economic prosperity that has lifted millions out of poverty. The OECD provides data, insights and tools to monitor trade and supply chain resilience and sustainability, helping governments shape domestic and international trade policies. Together with governments, policy makers, academia and the private sector, the OECD contributes to promoting open markets and a rules-based international trading system in good working order. 

Select a language

English
français
Go to top