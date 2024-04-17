Global value and supply chains

Supply chain resilience is key for economic resilience. Extreme weather events and natural disasters, ongoing geopolitical tensions, regulatory uncertainty, economic fluctuations, the use of export restrictions in critical supply chains and threats of cyber-attacks put pressure on global supply chains. The persistence of these events increases pressure on companies and governments to anticipate, respond and recover from acute external shocks. Understanding supply chain interdependencies is key to enhancing supply chain resilience. The OECD’s Toolkit for Resilient Supply Chains provides policy makers with guidance on how to complement private sector efforts to enhance supply chain resilience.