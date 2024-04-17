Demand for supply chains to be environmentally and socially sustainable is on the increase. A rich landscape of trade and trade-related policies, voluntary standards and corporate accountability tools is arising to enhance the sustainability of supply chains. The OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Business Conduct represent a central pillar of this landscape.. Trade facilitation can play an important role in greening trade whilst keeping compliance related trade costs at a minimum.
Global value and supply chains
About 70% of international trade involves global value chains (GVCs), as services, raw materials, parts, and components cross borders – often numerous times. A strong trend has emerged towards the international dispersion of value chain activities such as design, production, marketing, distribution, etc. This emergence of GVCs and increased interest in their sustainability and resilience requires analysing supply chains as a whole and developing policies around them.