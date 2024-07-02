The OECD toolkit for resilient supply chains provides policy makers with tools to navigate decision-making processes relevant to aspects of building supply chain resilience. While policy makers do not play a direct role in managing supply chains, they can support the private sector's efforts by creating a stable, transparent and predictable framework for business to operate in.
Resilient supply chains
Global supply chains are under stress. Geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, sanitary restrictions, regulatory uncertainty and economic fluctuations are disrupting the trade policy landscape and compelling governments and firms to identify actions that support and enhance supply chain resilience without resorting to beggar-thy-neighbour measures. The fundamental challenge is to ensure economic security and prosperity while preserving the benefits of open markets and a rules-based international trading system.
Governments are increasingly expected to play a significant role in ensuring the resilience of critical supply chains. Co-ordination with the private sector will be key to achieve this.