Resilient supply chains

Global supply chains are under stress. Geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, sanitary restrictions, regulatory uncertainty and economic fluctuations are disrupting the trade policy landscape and compelling governments and firms to identify actions that support and enhance supply chain resilience without resorting to beggar-thy-neighbour measures. The fundamental challenge is to ensure economic security and prosperity while preserving the benefits of open markets and a rules-based international trading system.

Governments are increasingly expected to play a significant role in ensuring the resilience of critical supply chains. Co-ordination with the private sector will be key to achieve this.