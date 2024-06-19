Timely information on changing patterns of trade is pivotal in times of increasing trade tensions, frequent policy changes, and supply chain disruptions. Aggregate trade figures, which are regularly monitored for the purposes of macroeconomic surveillance, provide an indication of the broad direction of changes. However, they mask large and informative changes in the structure of trade at the level of specific traded products and trading partners. Using granular data on products, services and trading partners, OECD reports go beyond macro-economic trends and broad product groupings to provide key insights into trade developments of products and services, the importance of which differs between countries.
Monitoring international trade
The recent shocks to the global economy have underscored the need for timely and detailed information on changing patterns of trade. Monitoring developments of goods and services trade and commodity markets in the wake of these disruptions is designed to inform global trade policy discussions and guide responses to shocks.