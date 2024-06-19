Monitoring international trade

The product structure of international trade has changed significantly since 2020 based on the Finger-Kreinin measure of similarity. At present, the data shows that only some of the changes observed in 2020 were reversed in 2021, and that in 2021 the composition of trade continued to differ from what was observed in 2019. This is not surprising given that the changes wrought in a single year to the merchandise trade structure by the COVID-19 pandemic were of a similar magnitude to changes typically seen over a period of five to seven years; the changes to the structure of services trade were even larger. Overall, while the big and mostly negative changes occurred in 2020, the structure of both goods and services trade in 2021 were far different to what existed in 2019.