Data flows and governance

Data and data flows are essential for digital transformation. Falling costs of data processing and storing, increasing connectivity and uptake of digital technologies, as well as recent advances in AI, have led to a rapid increase in the importance of data in economic activity. The effective use and governance of data relies on ability to move, share, analyse and protect data. The technical, policy, regulatory and institutional arrangements are a top policy priority for governments.

