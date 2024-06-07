Data flows and governance

Data have been compared variously to oil, sunlight and infrastructure. They also share some characteristics with ideas or knowledge. However, while there are parallels in each case, data have specific characteristics that distinguish them from all of the above. Data have a specific combination of economic characteristics that distinguish them from other production inputs and have implications for the measurement of their value.

Data can be used repeatedly, by different actors and at the same time without being depleted or eliminated. At the same time, data is generally collected by organisations who are incentivized to prevent other people or institutions from accessing their data. This dynamic implies that value creation from data depends on the extent to which data are shared, used and re-used throughout the economy. As a result, the legal framework regulating access to and ownership of data is key to unlocking the value of data.