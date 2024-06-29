Skip to main content
Cross-border data flows

Cross-border data flows are critical for today’s global economic and social interactions. They underpin international business operations, logistics, supply chains and global communication. However, cross-border data flows also pose challenges, amplifying concerns about privacy and data protection, intellectual property, digital security, national security, regulatory reach and trade.

