Cross-border data flows underpin data sharing and promote digital trade. The challenge is to foster a global digital environment that enables the movement of data across international borders while ensuring that, upon crossing a border, data are adequately protected – a concept known as data free flow with trust (DFFT).

The OECD supports efforts to advance DFFT through empirical work to map emerging regulations and understand their impact, as well as through DFFT Expert Community, which provides a space for stakeholders to inform the development of concrete responses to practical challenges related to DFFT.