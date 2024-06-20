The Handbook on Measuring Digital Trade, a collaborative effort by the OECD, IMF, UNCTAD and WTO, sets out a conceptual and measurement framework for digital trade which aligns with the broader standards for macro-economic statistics. By defining what digital trade refers to (all international trade that is digitally ordered and/or digitally delivered) and by clarifying how digital trade relates to international trade as a whole, the Handbook helps statistical compilers produce consistent and comparable data on digital trade.
Measuring digital trade
Statistical evidence on the magnitude and evolution of digital trade, defined as all international trade that is digitally ordered and/or digitally delivered, is still partial. The OECD, in close collaboration with its Members and other international organisations, is responding to the growing demand for coherent and comparable statistics by developing methodological guidance on how to measure digital transactions as well as by producing experimental estimates of digital trade.