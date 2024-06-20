Measuring digital trade

In an interconnected world, international trade plays a crucial role in economic development. However, keeping track of the flows of goods and services across countries is no easy task, due to the complexity of international supply chains and the growing role of digitally delivered trade. The OECD collects, harmonises, and disseminates various statistics related to international trade and globalisation. Building on officially reported data, the OECD also addresses issues like data gaps, asymmetries, and other data complexities to provide analysts and policymakers with better evidence and more reliable insights. Through strong collaboration with its Members, the OECD leads in advancing measurement techniques and contributes to setting global standards for measuring international trade.