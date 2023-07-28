Measuring international trade

International trade statistics provide a picture of trade flows between countries, broken down by types of goods and services. However, such conventional statistics do not offer insights into the actors who are engaged in cross-border trade. The OECD Trade by Enterprise Characteristics (TEC) database aims to fill this gap and contains international annual trade in goods data broken down by different categories of enterprises. The data provide a solid basis for policy analyses that explore which types of firms are responsible for international trade in goods. It answers questions like who are the firms that are engaged in foreign markets, and what are their characteristics (industry, size, and type of ownership).