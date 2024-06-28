Skip to main content
CIF/FOB margins

Insights on global transport and insurance costs of merchandise trade
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/469123ab-en
Andres Fiallos, Antonella Liberatore, Steven Cassimon
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Fiallos, A., A. Liberatore and S. Cassimon (2024), “CIF/FOB margins: Insights on global transport and insurance costs of merchandise trade”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2024/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/469123ab-en.
