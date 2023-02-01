Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

International Trade by Commodity Statistics, Volume 2022 Issue 6

Colombia, Costa Rica, Ireland, Korea, Spain, European Union, OECD Total
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3446e81d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
International Trade by Commodity Statistics
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), International Trade by Commodity Statistics, Volume 2022 Issue 6: Colombia, Costa Rica, Ireland, Korea, Spain, European Union, OECD Total, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3446e81d-en.
Go to top