An ocean of data

The potential of data on vessel traffic
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/34b7a926-en
Authors
Graham Pilgrim, Emmanuelle Guidetti, Annabelle Mourougane
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Pilgrim, G., E. Guidetti and A. Mourougane (2024), “An ocean of data: The potential of data on vessel traffic”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2024/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/34b7a926-en.
