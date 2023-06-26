Skip to main content
Consumer policy

Consumers are the backbone of the global economy – their demand for goods and services accounts for 60% of GDP in most OECD countries. Consumer policy ensures informed choices, fair treatment, and safety, while encouraging healthy competition for businesses, spurring innovation and fostering sustainable economic growth. The OECD’s work on consumer policy helps countries design and implement effective, evidence-based policies to safeguard consumer rights, protect vulnerable consumers, and empower individuals with the right information and tools to make decisions in complex and transforming markets.

