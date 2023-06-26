Consumer policy

OECD countries uphold some of the strongest product safety standards, but the borderless nature of e-commerce and technological advancements pose new challenges. Evidence shows that 9 in 10 banned or recalled products in OECD nations are available online, often from global suppliers. Products with artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and virtual reality (VR) features raise new concerns regarding product safety and adverse mental health outcomes. Effective regulation is vital for protecting consumers, giving authorities the right tools to address risks, instill business confidence, and support fair and effective competition.

The OECD's Global Recall Portal enables authorities from over 60 OECD and partner countries, ensuring swift exchange of information and removal of hazardous products from the market.