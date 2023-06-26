Dark patterns are digital practices typically found in online user interfaces that lead consumers into making decisions that are not in their best interests. These practices exploit biases to extract more money, personal data, or attention. They are embedded in many online business models and common in e-commerce websites, apps, and cookie consent notices. Common tactics include preselecting choices by default, creating false urgency, generating misleading social proof, forcing personal information disclosure, and making it difficult to cancel services.
Dark commercial patterns
