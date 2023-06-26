Skip to main content
Dark commercial patterns

Dark commercial patterns are digital practices that subvert consumers’ decision-making through the ways in which choices are presented to them. Predominant in online user interfaces, they can steer, deceive, coerce, or manipulate consumers into making decisions against their best interest. Addressing such practices requires robust consumer policy as well as enforcement responses and collaborative efforts fostering fair and transparent e-commerce.

