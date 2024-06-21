Skip to main content
Sustainable consumption

Consumers can play a critical role in reaching climate and sustainability goals. Their spending represents on average 60% of GDP in OECD countries, and changes to lifestyle and consumer behaviour could result in a reduction of up to 70% of global greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. However, more needs to be done to support sustainable decision-making.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Engineer Standing and looking at stacked recycled materials

