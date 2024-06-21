Sustainable consumption

Digital technologies are pivotal in empowering consumers during the green transition and achieving climate goals. They facilitate the emergence of new markets for sustainable products and enhance access to information, aiding consumers in making environmentally friendly choices.

In today's digital landscape, many consumers opt for second-hand products online, supported by ancillary services like buyer protection schemes and quality certification, which foster trust in online resale markets. Peer-sharing economy platforms further contribute by offering temporary access to products, thereby reducing the need for new purchases for occasional use. Additionally, digital tools such as QR codes provide valuable information to subsequent product owners, while artificial intelligence can assist in making greener decisions, notably in optimising energy consumption and cutting heating bills.

These technological advancements collectively represent a significant stride in the green transition, demonstrating how digital tools can lead to more sustainable consumer behaviors and environmental outcomes.