Policies that empower consumers in the green transition are vital. They require an understanding of the factors influencing individual choices and the specific obstacles that consumer face. The OECD supports countries in devising effective policies by exploring how economic and policy environments shape behaviour change. This exploration includes assessing the impact of incomplete or misleading environmental claims on consumer decisions and market dynamics, clarifying the accessibility and affordability of sustainable choices amidst the current cost-of-living crisis, and investigating the effectiveness of digital nudges such as green default options, in promoting sustainable practices.
Sustainable consumption
Consumers can play a critical role in reaching climate and sustainability goals. Their spending represents on average 60% of GDP in OECD countries, and changes to lifestyle and consumer behaviour could result in a reduction of up to 70% of global greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. However, more needs to be done to support sustainable decision-making.