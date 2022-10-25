Consumer behavioural insights

Early applications of behavioural insights in consumer policy highlighted the need for transparency and reduced switching costs in sectors with complex pricing practices, such as telecommunications, energy, and finance.

Since the release of the 2010 Consumer Policy Toolkit, the importance of behavioural insights in consumer policy has been widely recognised across OECD guidance. Key applications include enhancing information disclosures, addressing unfair commercial practices, and empowering consumers to make better and more sustainable choices. Behavioural insights now play a crucial role in consumer policy and related fields like competition, data protection, finance, and health.