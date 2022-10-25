Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Consumer behavioural insights

Understanding consumer behaviour is key to effective policy design. Behavioural insights, rooted in psychology and social science research, explain how people actually make decisions. These insights explain why even informed consumers might fall for deceptive or unfair commercial practices, ignore information disclosure or product recalls, or overlook more sustainable choices.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Family Buying Food In Supermarket Shop Walking Pushing Cart And Choosing Groceries Together.

Select a language

English
français
Go to top