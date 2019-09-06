Building on the OECD Recommendation of the Council on Consumer Protection in E-Commerce, this paper aims to provide practical guidance to businesses on online consumer ratings and reviews. The document focuses on four issue areas: (i) fake ratings and reviews; (ii) incentivised ratings and reviews; (iii) negative ratings and reviews; and (iv) misleading moderation practices.
Good practice guide on online consumer ratings and reviews
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
14 May 2024
-
Working paper26 June 2023
-
Working paper26 June 2023
-
Working paper8 March 2023
-
Working paper25 October 2022
-
22 July 2022
-
Working paper13 July 2022
-
Policy paper7 July 2022