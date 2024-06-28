Digital transformation shapes how individuals interact with each other and the world, offering opportunities to enhance people’s enjoyment of human rights while also creating new risks and exacerbating existing ones. This report explores how human rights are exercised, protected and promoted in the digital age. By examining this topic from three perspectives – rights, technological developments, and policy developments – the paper supports policy makers in shaping digital transformation so that it puts people at the centre.
Shaping a rights-oriented digital transformation
OECD Digital Economy Papers