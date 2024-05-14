Skip to main content
Nowcasting the growth rate of the ICT sector

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/eb4938a0-en
Authors
Camilo Umana Dajud
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Cite this content as:

Umana Dajud, C. (2024), “Nowcasting the growth rate of the ICT sector”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 362, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/eb4938a0-en.
