Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Technology assessment for emerging technology

Meeting new demands for strategic intelligence
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e738fcdf-en
Authors
Douglas K. R. Robinson, David Winickoff, Laura Kreiling
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Robinson, D., D. Winickoff and L. Kreiling (2023), “Technology assessment for emerging technology: Meeting new demands for strategic intelligence”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 146, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e738fcdf-en.
Go to top