Public finance and budgets

Budgets are about more than money. They are a statement of a nation’s priorities. Engagement and oversight of the budget process by Independent Fiscal Institutions, parliaments and the public is fundamental to democratic governance and trust in government. Empowering the public to understand fiscal challenges is essential for generating the will to solve them

Governments must have credible public financial management frameworks to build trust in budgetary governance and maintain enough fiscal space to be able to finance crisis responses when needed.

