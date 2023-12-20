The long-term fiscal pressures associated with climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions; ageing populations and shrinking labour supply; and rising health care and social care costs continued to mount. Interest expenditures are now increasing significantly. The current geopolitical tensions are adding further new spending pressures, including in the defence area, as well as greater economic uncertainty.
Public finance and budgets
Countries across the OECD are facing long-term fiscal pressures in areas such as health, ageing, climate change, and defence. At the same time, governments must grapple with mounting debt levels, rising interest rates and high levels of uncertainty. In this increasingly constrained fiscal environment, reconciling new and emerging spending pressures with already stretched public finances requires high-quality budget institutions and processes.
Key messages
Budgets are about more than money. They are a statement of a nation’s priorities. Engagement and oversight of the budget process by Independent Fiscal Institutions, parliaments and the public is fundamental to democratic governance and trust in government. Empowering the public to understand fiscal challenges is essential for generating the will to solve them
Governments must have credible public financial management frameworks to build trust in budgetary governance and maintain enough fiscal space to be able to finance crisis responses when needed.
Context
Each of the crises of recent years has shown the importance of preserving the resilience of public finances; countries need to be able to finance large and unexpected expenditures, such as in the aftermath of major natural disasters, to support a distressed sector or to address the consequences of a major pandemic. However, debt levels in OECD countries have risen significantly in recent years.
General government expenditures amounted to 46.3% of GDP on average across OECD countries in 2021
Between 2019 and 2021 general government expenditures as a percentage of GDP increased by 5.4 percentage points, from 40.9% in 2019. This increase is largely explained by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to significant economic disruption. This prompted large-scale fiscal stimuluses, including increased spending on healthcare, social welfare programmes, and support for businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic, while at the same time GDP was falling.
General Fiscal Balance
The fiscal balance is the difference between a government’s revenues and its expenditures. It signals if public accounts are balanced or if there are surpluses or deficits. Recurrent deficits over time imply the accumulation of public debt and may send worrying signals to consumers and investors about the sustainability of public accounts which, in turn, may deter consumption or investment decisions. Nonetheless, if debt is kept at a sustainable level, deficits can help to finance necessary public investment, or in exceptional circumstances, such as unexpected external shocks (e.g. pandemics, wars or natural disasters), can contribute to maintaining living conditions and preserving social stability.
Fiscal frameworks outline the government's fiscal intentions and explain how these will be implemented concretely. Well-designed fiscal frameworks provide clarity and stability in government fiscal operations, ensuring that spending on policy priorities of governments, like healthcare, education, and climate adaptation, are funded and sustainable. Additionally, they build resilience by helping governments prepare effectively for economic challenges.
The OECD Network on Fiscal Relations across Levels of Government, also known as the "Fiscal Network", provides a platform for countries to engage on intergovernmental fiscal relations and fiscal decentralisation policy issues. Its core mission is to improve the efficiency, equity and stability of fiscal systems through cross-country policy analysis and international comparisons. The Network facilitates best practice sharing through high-level meetings and maintaining a comprehensive decentralisation database, informing policymaking and reforms. Through collaborative efforts like workshops and the Fiscal Federalism publication series, the Network enables policymakers to access and contribute to research and insights on managing financial relationships across government levels. Supported by a multidisciplinary OECD team, the Network emphasises concrete outcomes, offering members a structured environment to learn, share and apply successful policy strategies.
Gender budgeting is a public governance tool that governments can use to assess how budget decisions impact gender equality. When implemented effectively, gender budgeting helps expose how gender inequalities may have inadvertently become embedded in public policies and the allocation of resources and promotes budget measures that will be effective at closing gender gaps.
Green budgeting uses the tools of budgetary policy making to provide policy makers with a clearer understanding of the environmental and climate impacts of budgeting choices, while bringing evidence together in a systematic and co-ordinated manner for more informed decision making to fulfil national and international commitments.
Without a major policy shift, health spending is projected to outstrip both expected growth in the overall economy and in government revenues across OECD countries. Competing priorities for government spending are also squeezing health budgets. Urgent action is therefore needed to finance more resilient health systems while ensuring the fiscal sustainability of health systems.
Our work with parliaments and independent fiscal institutions (IFIs) supports fiscal transparency and accountability. At a time when the sustainability of public finances is under close scrutiny, these oversight institutions play a crucial role in raising the quality of the debate on fiscal policy and ensuring that public budgets are managed effectively.
In an environment of budget constraints and high citizen expectations it is necessary to demonstrate that public expenditure is providing value for money and delivering on performance. The availability of good-quality performance information not only assists policymakers in making more informed budgetary decisions but also enables the broader public to hold the government accountable for delivering the outcomes promised to citizens.
Good management of public money is vital for good governance, ensuring essential services like healthcare and education run smoothly. Public accounts track government income and spending, they show how money is managed and if the government can fund these crucial services.
Prudent public debt management is critical for well-functioning national financial systems and helps to reinforce sound fiscal and monetary policies. Public debt portfolios, both in terms of their size and composition, have the potential to generate substantial risk to countries' balance sheets and overall financial stability. The OECD promotes good practices in public debt and risk management and provides recommendations to assist policy makers in their efforts to adopt and implement prudent debt management policies.
Spending reviews are tools for systematically analysing the government's existing expenditure. The OECD has found that spending reviews have proved to be an important tool for governments, not only to control total expenditure by making space for more resources, but also to align spending allocations with government priorities and to improve the effectiveness of policies and programmes.