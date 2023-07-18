Skip to main content
Gender budgeting

Gender budgeting is a tool that governments can use to help close gender gaps. When implemented effectively, gender budgeting helps expose how gender inequalities may have inadvertently become embedded in public policies so that resources can be allocated more equally. It also helps prioritise budget measures that will support the achievement of key gender objectives. 

