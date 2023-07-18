Closing gaps in labour force participation and working hours is estimated to result in an average boost of 9.2% to GDP across OECD countries by 2060.
Gender budgeting
Gender budgeting is a tool that governments can use to help close gender gaps. When implemented effectively, gender budgeting helps expose how gender inequalities may have inadvertently become embedded in public policies so that resources can be allocated more equally. It also helps prioritise budget measures that will support the achievement of key gender objectives.
Key messages
Gender budgeting is increasingly practised in OECD countries and is now a budgeting tool used to help close gender gaps in 61% of member countries.
OECD best practices aim to guide countries towards the core elements which will help raise the standard of gender budgeting. Through implementing these best practices, countries can hope to see greater consideration of gender equality in budget decision-making, helping drive outcomes in relation to national gender priorities.
Context
The number of OECD countries practising gender budgeting has almost doubled in recent years.
The OECD has set out seven best practices for gender budgeting.
The best practices draw on gender budgeting practices in Member countries and the OECD’s work with countries in designing and implementing gender budgeting.
OECD Best Practices for Gender Budgeting
1. Strengthening the link between budgeting and key gender equality objectives
2. Ensuring gender budgeting is sustainable beyond political cycles
3. Incorporating gender budgeting into the overarching budget framework, with leadership from the central budget authority
4. Embedding gender budgeting tools at all stages of the budget cycle
5. Underpinning gender budgeting with strong data and analysis
6. Supporting gender budgeting implementation through capacity building
7. Using gender budgeting to reinforce governmental transparency and accountability
Related policy issues
-
Fiscal frameworks outline the government's fiscal intentions and explain how these will be implemented concretely. Well-designed fiscal frameworks provide clarity and stability in government fiscal operations, ensuring that spending on policy priorities of governments, like healthcare, education, and climate adaptation, are funded and sustainable. Additionally, they build resilience by helping governments prepare effectively for economic challenges.Learn more
-
The OECD Network on Fiscal Relations across Levels of Government, also known as the “Fiscal Network”, provides a platform for countries to engage on intergovernmental fiscal relations and fiscal decentralisation policy issues. Its core mission is to improve the efficiency, equity and stability of fiscal systems through cross-country policy analysis and international comparisons. The Network facilitates best practice sharing through high-level meetings and maintaining a comprehensive decentralisation database, informing policymaking and reforms. Through collaborative efforts like workshops and the Fiscal Federalism publication series, the Network enables policymakers to access and contribute to research and insights on managing financial relationships across government levels. Supported by a multidisciplinary OECD team, the Network emphasises concrete outcomes, offering members a structured environment to learn, share and apply successful policy strategies.Learn more
-
Green budgeting uses the tools of budgetary policy making to provide policy makers with a clearer understanding of the environmental and climate impacts of budgeting choices, while bringing evidence together in a systematic and co-ordinated manner for more informed decision making to fulfil national and international commitments.Learn more
-
Without a major policy shift, health spending is projected to outstrip both expected growth in the overall economy and in government revenues across OECD countries. Competing priorities for government spending are also squeezing health budgets. Urgent action is therefore needed to finance more resilient health systems while ensuring the fiscal sustainability of health systems.Learn more
-
Our work with parliaments and independent fiscal institutions (IFIs) supports fiscal transparency and accountability. At a time when the sustainability of public finances is under close scrutiny, these oversight institutions play a crucial role in raising the quality of the debate on fiscal policy and ensuring that public budgets are managed effectively.Learn more
-
In an environment of budget constraints and high citizen expectations it is necessary to demonstrate that public expenditure is providing value for money and delivering on performance. The availability of good-quality performance information not only assists policymakers in making more informed budgetary decisions but also enables the broader public to hold the government accountable for delivering the outcomes promised to citizens.Learn more