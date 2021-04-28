Skip to main content
Fiscal Frameworks

Fiscal frameworks outline the government's fiscal intentions and explain how these will be implemented concretely. Well-designed fiscal frameworks provide clarity and stability in government fiscal operations, ensuring that spending on policy priorities of governments, like healthcare, education, and climate adaptation, are funded and sustainable. Additionally, they build resilience by helping governments prepare effectively for economic challenges.

