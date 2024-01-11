Skip to main content
Health budgeting

Health expenditure needs are increasing, but at the same time, governments are facing strong pressure to reduce deficits and fund competing priorities for government spending. In this context, it is important there is an effective dialogue between budget and health authorities. Furthermore, good budgeting practices for health are therefore essential, to help governments continue to deliver high quality health services, and guarantee access to all, while ensuring the sustainability of health systems and overall public finances.

