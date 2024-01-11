OECD projections show that over the next two decades, growth in health spending from public sources is likely to be twice the average growth in government revenues (in a ‘base’ scenario). This reflects underlying cost pressures such as rising incomes, population ageing, potential productivity constraints and technology. It also reflects constraints on the revenues that governments can expect to raise. In a context where governments are facing raising competing priorities (such as climate change or defence), urgent action is needed to finance more resilient health systems while ensuring fiscal sustainability.
Health budgeting
Health expenditure needs are increasing, but at the same time, governments are facing strong pressure to reduce deficits and fund competing priorities for government spending. In this context, it is important there is an effective dialogue between budget and health authorities. Furthermore, good budgeting practices for health are therefore essential, to help governments continue to deliver high quality health services, and guarantee access to all, while ensuring the sustainability of health systems and overall public finances.
Key messages
Budgeting is not simply about controlling spending. Rather, good budgeting practices facilitate the realisation of health policy objectives whilst respecting fiscal sustainability – with a focus on maximising the efficiency and effectiveness of spending. The OECD Joint Network of Senior Budget and Health Officials has developed a set of good budgeting practices for health, to support countries to finance more resilient health systems.
The OECD Joint Network of Senior Budget and Health Officials was created in 2011. It brings together senior officials from Ministries of Finance (central budget authorities), and senior officials from Ministries of Health (and Health Insurance Funds when relevant) in charge of planning and budgeting in their ministries. The Joint Network provides a platform to foster dialogue and a shared understanding of the challenges and possible solutions.
Context
Public spending on health has traditionally grown faster than inflation and government revenues.
On average, public spending on health as outpaced OECD core inflation by around 2 percentage points in 2010-19. After an exceptional growth in 2021 to combat COVID-19, average growth of nominal public spending on health dropped below core inflation for the first time in decades, leading to an average decrease in OECD countries of 1.5% in real terms. While health budgets may be set to return to growth in nominal terms, they may see a decrease in real spending in the face of higher-than-expected inflation, at least in the short term.
Good budgeting practices for health are needed through the budget cycle.
An effective budget process improves decisions on whether, when, how, and by how much to fund public health. It is based on sound institutional arrangements for the health sector, and must follow clear and efficient practices in all phases of the budget cycle: planning, formulation and approval, execution, review and oversight.
Related publications
-
11 January 2024
-
13 December 2019
-
21 June 2023
-
17 September 2022
-
15 April 2021
Related policy issues
-
Fiscal frameworks outline the government's fiscal intentions and explain how these will be implemented concretely. Well-designed fiscal frameworks provide clarity and stability in government fiscal operations, ensuring that spending on policy priorities of governments, like healthcare, education, and climate adaptation, are funded and sustainable. Additionally, they build resilience by helping governments prepare effectively for economic challenges.Learn more
-
The OECD Network on Fiscal Relations across Levels of Government, also known as the “Fiscal Network”, provides a platform for countries to engage on intergovernmental fiscal relations and fiscal decentralisation policy issues. Its core mission is to improve the efficiency, equity and stability of fiscal systems through cross-country policy analysis and international comparisons. The Network facilitates best practice sharing through high-level meetings and maintaining a comprehensive decentralisation database, informing policymaking and reforms. Through collaborative efforts like workshops and the Fiscal Federalism publication series, the Network enables policymakers to access and contribute to research and insights on managing financial relationships across government levels. Supported by a multidisciplinary OECD team, the Network emphasises concrete outcomes, offering members a structured environment to learn, share and apply successful policy strategies.Learn more
-
Gender budgeting is a public governance tool that governments can use to assess how budget decisions impact gender equality. When implemented effectively, gender budgeting helps expose how gender inequalities may have inadvertently become embedded in public policies and the allocation of resources and promotes budget measures that will be effective at closing gender gaps.Learn more
-
Green budgeting uses the tools of budgetary policy making to provide policy makers with a clearer understanding of the environmental and climate impacts of budgeting choices, while bringing evidence together in a systematic and co-ordinated manner for more informed decision making to fulfil national and international commitments.Learn more
-
Our work with parliaments and independent fiscal institutions (IFIs) supports fiscal transparency and accountability. At a time when the sustainability of public finances is under close scrutiny, these oversight institutions play a crucial role in raising the quality of the debate on fiscal policy and ensuring that public budgets are managed effectively.Learn more
-
In an environment of budget constraints and high citizen expectations it is necessary to demonstrate that public expenditure is providing value for money and delivering on performance. The availability of good-quality performance information not only assists policymakers in making more informed budgetary decisions but also enables the broader public to hold the government accountable for delivering the outcomes promised to citizens.Learn more