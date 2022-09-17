OECD Journal on Budgeting, Volume 2022 Issue 2

This issue consists of 5 articles: 1) Evaluation framework and practices: A comparative analysis of five OECD countries; 2) Health budgeting and governance responses to COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean: Lessons for improving health systems’ resilience; 3) How can independent fiscal institutions make the most of assessing past economic forecasts?; 4) Using behavioural insights to inform budget policy making: Eight Israeli case studies; and 5) Green budgeting: A way forward.