Health
The OECD helps countries achieve people-centred, high-performing and resilient health systems. This is done by measuring health outcomes and health system resources, as well as supporting evidence-based policies that improve access, efficiency, and quality of healthcare.
Policy issues
Chronic conditions such as cancer, chronic respiratory problems and diabetes are not only the leading causes of death across OECD countries, but they can also lead to significant disabilities. Many chronic conditions are preventable by reducing activities such as smoking and alcohol use, as well as acting to tackle obesity and physical inactivity.Learn more
Digital health has an increasing role in health systems and healthcare delivery, such as through telemedicine and the use of artificial intelligence. Opportunities must be managed with risks, equity considerations, and implementation costs. The OECD seeks to foster international co-operation for a digital transformation that protects people and achieves better outcomes.Learn more
Healthy people are more likely to be employed, have a good job and retire later, while people experiencing health issues or disabilities are more likely to lose employment and struggle in finding a new job. Countries should therefore look to boost the skills and employability of people at all ages facing health challenges and help them find and keep good jobs.Learn more
Getting the right care, to the right patient, at the right time is the core work of health systems. As such, all countries are striving to provide care that is safe, effective and responsive to people’s needs. High quality care improves health outcomes, reduces waste and is an integral part of a high performing, sustainable health system.Learn more
Access to high-quality care for the whole population, irrespective of their socio-economic circumstances, is a fundamental principle underpinning all health systems across OECD countries. Still, large inequalities in health status and life expectancy persist. These should be urgently addressed to ensure people have access to the care they need to live happy and productive lives.Learn more
Health spending in OECD countries has continued to grow over recent decades. This is due to both significant medical advances, as well as inherent cost pressures, such as ageing. The challenge for countries is how to strengthen health systems by improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare while also keeping the rise in health spending under control.Learn more
In recent years, unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, alcohol use and other risk factors have spread widely in OECD countries, leading to diseases and death. To tackle these problems, countries must build robust public health systems and consider approaches aimed at improving the health of the entire population.Learn more
Medicines and medical technologies can greatly improve both quality of life and life expectancy. They can cure diseases, relieve symptoms and prevent complications. However, increasing prices of new pharmaceuticals raise questions about the sustainability of current pricing models.Learn more
Rapid population ageing, tight healthcare budgets, a shortage of health workers and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic are all putting increased pressure on healthcare systems. As OECD countries look to prepare for the future, radical policy change is needed to ensure high-quality care is available to all while keeping spending levels sustainable.Learn more
