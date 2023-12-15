The 2023 edition of the Country Health Profiles presents a synthesis of various critical aspects, encompassing:

health status

health determinants , with a specific focus on behavioural risk factors

, with a specific focus on behavioural risk factors the structure , organisation and financing of the health system

, and of the health system the effectiveness , accessibility and resilience of the health system

, and of the health system For the first time in the series, an examination of the state of mental health and related services within the country

These Profiles are the result of a collaborative partnership between the OECD and the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies, working in conjunction with the European Commission. They are released biennially, alternating with the publication of Health at a Glance: Europe.

This marks the fourth edition of Country Health Profiles, published on December 15, 2023.