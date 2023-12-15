Skip to main content
Country Health Profiles

The Country Health Profiles are a key element of the European Commission’s State of Health in the EU cycle, a knowledge brokering project developed with financial support from the European Union. Based on a consistent methodology using both quantitative and qualitative data, the Country Health Profiles offer a concise and policy-relevant overview of health and health systems in the EU/European Economic area, highlighting the unique characteristics and challenges in each country.

