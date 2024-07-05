Global and regional development trends

Green transition - the adoption of more environmentally sustainable growth patterns - should leave no one behind. That means that policy strategies to shift to low-carbon economies and protect the environment must also aim to better protect people, create quality jobs and bridge gaps across socioeconomic groups, geographical areas and generations. To chart their own paths towards sustainability, economies in Africa, Asia and Latin America thus need multisectoral approaches.
Following two decades of convergence with high-income economies, most low- and middle-income countries have seen their progress halt or recede due to a succession of crises in the early 2020s, including the COVID-19 pandemic and strong global inflationary pressures. These countries’ paths to economic and social recovery are mired with risks, for example of more frequent natural disasters, growing technological gaps with richer economies or new obstacles to their participation in global value chains, but they also offer fresh opportunities to adopt new, more sustainable growth patterns.
Digitalisation, or the use of digital technologies, data and interconnection to change existing activities or create new ones, is transforming lives, altering business models and reshaping relations between governments and citizens. To make it a positive force for sustainable development, policy makers must ensure technologies are accessible and affordable by all, regardless of place, gender or income. They must also counter their misuses, such as online mis- and disinformation. This entails a wide array of actions, from investment in physical infrastructure to regulation, legal reforms, international co-operation or skills development.
The rise of digital labour platforms does not always encourage formal employment
New forms of employment, largely spurred by changes in technology, have created more challenges for social contracts. In particular, although digital labour platforms offer new opportunities for formalisation – by providing better traceability, transparency and accountability in economic activities – they remain largely associated with high shares of informality.
Gender equality in times of crises: a mixed picture of progress and setbacks
Discriminatory social institutions are at the heart of gender inequality. They curtail women’s access to sexual and reproductive health and rights. They also limit women’s participation in the global response to climate change – even though on a global level they are among the most affected. Policy makers have been paying increasing attention to the various hidden and deep-rooted barriers to female empowerment. However, progress is slow and major environmental, economic, and social challenges threaten to reverse the trend, underlining the need for countries to step up efforts to reform laws and address biases.
The OECD’s Multi-dimensional Reviews help policy makers design policies and strategies that promote development in a holistic sense, and do not simply promote growth. This takes into account the complementarities and interactions across policies and in doing so helps to identify the sequencing of policies needed to remove binding constraints to sustainable development and well-being improvements.Learn more
Africa needs USD 130-170 billion annually to bridge its infrastructure gap and generate sustainable growth. At the same time, about 80% of infrastructure projects fail at the feasibility and planning stage, and significant share of public spending on infrastructure is lost throughout projects development cycle. The Accelerating and Scaling-up Quality Infrastructure Investment in Africa (ASQIIA) initiative has been designed to support Africa’s policymakers generate bankable and impactful infrastructure project pipelines for economic transformation and continental integration.Learn more
The Initiative is a global platform for policy dialogue and knowledge-sharing between countries from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. It aims at improving evidence and at identifying policy guidelines to support production transformation and sustainable and inclusive participation to local, regional and global markets.Learn more