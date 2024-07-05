Global and regional development trends

Discriminatory social institutions are at the heart of gender inequality. They curtail women’s access to sexual and reproductive health and rights. They also limit women’s participation in the global response to climate change – even though on a global level they are among the most affected. Policy makers have been paying increasing attention to the various hidden and deep-rooted barriers to female empowerment. However, progress is slow and major environmental, economic, and social challenges threaten to reverse the trend, underlining the need for countries to step up efforts to reform laws and address biases.