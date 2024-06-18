Latin American development strategies

Despite the declines in tax-to-GDP ratios caused by the global financial crisis in 2009 and by COVID-19 in 2020 (of 0.8 p.p. and 0.7 p.p., respectively), the average tax-to-GDP ratio for the LAC region has increased significantly over the past three decades, rising from 14.6% in 1990 to 21.5% in 2022. By contrast, the average tax-to-GDP ratio of OECD countries has been relatively stable since 1990, although at a higher level than the LAC average, reaching 34.0% in 2022, 3.2 p.p. above its level in 1990. The difference between the LAC and OECD average tax-to-GDP ratio has thus reduced considerably over time, reaching 12.5% of GDP in 2022.