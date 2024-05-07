Caribbean development strategies

The available pool of skills in the Dominican Republic is still relatively limited, due in part to low levels of education, particularly among lower-income groups. Despite progress in national educational attainment, a significant share of the population still has no or low levels of education, even among high-income groups. This is a problem for workers, who struggle to access formal, quality jobs, and for the economy, as it drags down productivity. One of the solutions proposed in the OECD multi-dimensional review of the Dominican Republic is to make educational programmes more responsive to the changing needs of the economy. This requires collecting better and more regular data on the skills demanded by the labour market, as well as on supply shortages.