Latin American Economic Outlook 2021

Working Together for a Better Recovery
https://doi.org/10.1787/5fedabe5-en
OECD, Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, CAF Development Bank of Latin America, European Commission
Latin American Economic Outlook
OECD et al. (2021), Latin American Economic Outlook 2021: Working Together for a Better Recovery, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5fedabe5-en.
