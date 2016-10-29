Skip to main content
Latin American Economic Outlook 2017

Youth, Skills and Entrepreneurship
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/leo-2017-en
Authors
OECD, CAF Development Bank of Latin America, Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean
Latin American Economic Outlook
OECD/CAF/ECLAC (2016), Latin American Economic Outlook 2017: Youth, Skills and Entrepreneurship, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/leo-2017-en.
