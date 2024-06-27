Skip to main content
Education equity

Equitable education systems ensure that every student can achieve their educational potential regardless of their personal or social circumstances. Governments need to prioritise equity and inclusion in education and recognise their importance in paving the way for students to have equal chances for success in the future. 

