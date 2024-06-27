Education equity

Most countries explicitly aim to improve access, quality, equity and efficiency in their education systems. However, fulfilling these objectives is a challenge for policy makers. The pursuit of equity and efficiency has often been presented as a trade-off when it comes to the allocation of resources in education. Nevertheless, efficiency and equity can go hand in hand. Drawing from the insights and policies in OECD countries, focusing on four areas can help improve both equity and efficiency: investing in high-quality early childhood education and care, improving teacher quality, reducing educational failure rates, and adapting school networks to changing demand.