Student socio-economic status

Education systems need to be designed in a way that enhances equity, ensures a high-quality education for every child, and at the same time avoids policies that hinder equity. Inequitable practices like grade repetition should be replaced with more effective measures such as targeted support. Delaying early student selection can mitigate inequities and enhance overall education standards. Additionally, it is crucial to offer flexibility in switching between upper secondary programmes if the current one no longer aligns with students’ interests or future ambitions. It is also important to offer students the ability to choose and specialise within programmes, e.g., their study subjects.