Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Students from migrant backgrounds

Many OECD countries have seen an increase in the number of immigrants and refugees entering their territories. Such population changes are naturally reflected in schools and classrooms. The increased mobility leads to questions about the fundamental design of today’s education systems, and the needs to foster tolerance and respect of others.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top