Students from migrant backgrounds

A key barrier to the academic and socio-emotional well-being of students with an immigrant background is the lack of access to education and learning opportunities. Policies that specifically enable these students to attend school, at all levels of education, are particularly important. Once students with an immigrant background are enrolled in school, different policies can enable them to increase their capacity to attain positive outcomes despite having experienced adversity. Access to extra-curricular activities can make a further difference in helping immigrant students integrate better.