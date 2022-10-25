Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Developing measures of engagement in PISA

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2d9a73ca-en
Authors
Janine Buchholz, Marta Cignetti, Mario Piacentini
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Buchholz, J., M. Cignetti and M. Piacentini (2022), “Developing measures of engagement in PISA”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 279, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2d9a73ca-en.
Go to top