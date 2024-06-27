The results of the PISA 2022 financial literacy assessment show that many 15-year-olds should be better prepared for their financial future, as they are not able to apply their financial knowledge to real-life situations. In every participating country and economy, students from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds performed significantly worse than their advantaged peers. PISA data also show that students who discuss money matters with their parents, and those who make autonomous decisions about how to spend their money, achieve higher levels of financial literacy. This PISA in Focus examines the proportion of students who do not achieve baseline financial literacy and explores the links between socio-economic backgrounds, parental interactions and financial literacy performance.
Shaping students' financial literacy
The role of parents and socio-economic backgrounds
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
26 October 2023
-
16 June 2023
-
28 April 2023
-
8 December 2022
-
Policy paper25 October 2022
-
12 July 2022
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
Report1 March 2024
-
Policy paper15 January 2024
-
7 May 2020
-
Policy paper7 May 2020
-
9 July 2014