Many students view PISA as a low-stakes assessment. Their lack of willingness to give the assessment “their all” is reflected in students’ performance. Boys are often disengaged, resulting in low test performance. Disengagement should be measured in various different ways to better understand it and improve assessment design.
Are students trying hard to succeed in PISA?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
Abstract
